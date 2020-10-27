What’s News Today: Casino employment, road work

Work in downtown Lynchburg could impact your commute today. 12th Street, between Commerce and Main, will be closed as AEP installs cables there. On-street parking will be available on Commerce Street.

Caesars Virginia will hold a virtual Employment Webinar today. It will feature an informal presentation and highlight the careers and the culture at Caesars Entertainment. If approved by voters, the company will build a 300-room resort and casino, bringing 900 construction jobs and 1,300 jobs once open. Today’s session begins at 5:30 p.m.

Lynchburg City Council will meet in closed session today to discuss a contract with a recruitment company, in its search for a city manager. Bonnie Svrcek retired in September. Reid Wodicka is serving as interim city manager.

The U. S. Forest Service holds a virtual public meeting today about Oak and Woodland restoration project. The goal is to restore oak and woodland through the management of White Pine stands in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We will learn more, today, about a fundraiser for the Tudor House. The online auction will contain relics from Texas Tavern. Tudor House was created to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness and the lack of community resources.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a special meeting today. The superintendent will review her 100-day entry plan. The plan includes establishing an atmosphere of trust, aligning academic programs to student performance, monitoring organizational efficiencies and more. The meeting will be will streamed on Facebook.

Virginia’s first electric school buses roll out today. Fifty school buses will be delivered to school districts across the Commonwealth this year as part of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus program. The buses will prevent nearly three million pounds of carbon emissions.