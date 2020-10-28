Four people shot in Southwest Roanoke Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Four people are being treated at the hospital after being shot on Wednesday afternoon in Roanoke.

At about 4:30 p.m., Roanoke police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW, about a block away from Hurt Park.

While responding, officers learned one person was shot and arrived to find that three others had been shot.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews took all four victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police said they do not have any information about their conditions.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident and police said that further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.