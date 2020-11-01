More than 1,700 without power in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, more than 1,700 customers in Roanoke are without power. The cause of these outages are equipment related.

Traffic lights are also out at a dozen intersections due to the power outage. Roanoke Police reminds drivers to treat down traffic lights as a stop sign to keep traffic moving safely.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several red lights are out throughout the City of Roanoke. A list of the affected intersections is below. AEP has been notified.

Remember, when a red light is not working it is to be treated as a stop sign and traffic should operate accordingly. #RPDTrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/HvXrqnakF0 — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) November 1, 2020

The power company is aware of the outages and estimate service will be restored to majority of customers by 12:30 p.m.