Three Franklin County schools going virtual through Thanksgiving break

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Three Franklin County schools will return to virtual learning, just days after returning to the classroom.

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and The Gereau Center will be operative through virtual instruction.

This change is due to the community spread of the coronavirus and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision, according to school division officials, according to school superintendent Dr. Mark Church.

All three schools returned to in-person learning on Thursday after a stint of virtual learning.

This time, these schools will be virtual until Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

It’s important to note that this does not affect students who are part of our self-contained Special Education classes at the high school or middle school. They will still report to school on Friday and Monday.

School superintendent Mark Church said that the reason for the transition is not because the virus is being transmitted within our schools, rather that community has had a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.