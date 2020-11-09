Liberty University student reflects on time on Jeopardy! following death of Alex Trebek

LYNCHBURG, Va – A Liberty University student who recently appeared on "Jeopardy!” is remembering her time spent with the late Alex Trebek.

Natalie Hathcote flew to Los Angeles to audition for the college edition of the show exactly one year ago. She said working with Trebek had always been a dream of hers, and even though she did not win her episode, she’s thankful for the opportunity to learn from him.

“I think he was an unusual and a special person. Being on the show was awesome in part because he was so dignified, but he was also really fun and really kind,” said Hathcote.

She has even remained friends with the other college student from the tournament.

Trebek’s replacement has not yet been named.