Lynchburg police looking for Nike-clad man accused of shoplifting from Lowe’s

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg are investigating a larceny that happened at a Lowe’s store last month.

Security camera footage shows a man entering the store on Timberlake Road, placing several items in his cart, and walking out of the store without paying, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the suspect wore a navy t-shirt with a Nike swoosh and light-colored cargo shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Pritchard at 434-435-1984 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.