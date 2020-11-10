Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul announces run for lieutenant governor

ROANOKE, Va. – Del. Sam Rasoul has officially announced that he is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

This comes after he filed the initial paperwork indicating a run last month and originally expressed interest in August.

Below is a portion of the statement Rasoul sent out when announcing his candidacy:

“I’m running for LG because 2021 is going to require more than a typical campaign season. As we heal from a 2020 that threw everything at us, it will be critical that we build a movement together that uplifts all Virginians." Del. Sam Rasoul

Rasoul currently represents the Commonwealth’s 11th District, which includes the city of Roanoke.

So far, Democrat Del. Hayla Ayala, who represents Virginia’s 51st district, De. Elizabeth Guzman of Virginia’s 31st District and Paul Goldman, a former chairman of Virginia’s Democratic Party, have announced their candidacy.