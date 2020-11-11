Retired teacher now tutoring to make sure Franklin County students don’t fall behind

BOONES MILL, Va. – A dozen retired teachers in Franklin County are lending a hand during this pandemic by helping one child at a time.

After teaching special education for 33 years, Janet Osborne now tutors six students at Boones Mill Elementary School.

Between a local teacher shortage and the fear of students being left behind, she tells us she didn’t hesitate to step up especially when it comes to helping kids overcome virtual learning challenges.

“We know it’s a bad time right now and some of the kids are falling through the cracks,” Osborne said. “We are just trying to give them some extra help so that they can get what they need so they can keep on going.”

Osborne said she started tutoring in October but will continue her service as needed.