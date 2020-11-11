Virginians could be in health care limbo depending on Supreme Court’s decision on ‘Obamacare’

ROANOKE, Va. – Millions of Virginians could be left in health care limbo as the Affordable Care Act is being debated in the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s a move Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring calls ‘irresponsible.’

“The U.S. Department of Justice, under Trump administration, is asking to effectively rip coverage away from millions while we are in the middle of the worst health crisis and economic crisis in our lifetime," Herring said.

He said 3.4 million Virginians could lose the current insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions if the health care is repealed.

Christina Delzingaro, CEO of Community Access Network, is also concerned, as some insurance companies may want to increase the bill for coronavirus patients.

“An insurance company could say we are going to charge you three times what we charge other people for health insurance or we are not going to cover you at all," Delzingaro said.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, about 12% of people under 65 were not enrolled in a health insurance plan last year.

College students could be lining up too.

Delzingaro said people should head to the free clinics if they find themselves without coverage.

However, Sen. Tim Kaine said with Joe Biden now elected, he believes they can expand the coverage instead.

“I don’t think President Trump could really describe to you what the Affordable Care Act does but he does know President Obama is the one who did it," Kaine said. "And he said his side on it is sort of like Captain Ahab trying to hog Moby Dick from the first day of his presidency.”

Though the hearings started, the justices will decide on the case around spring of 2021.