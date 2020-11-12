Heavy rain closes roads in southwest, central Virginia

Heavy rain has closed roads throughout southwest and central Virginia on Thursday.
The Virginia Dept. of Transportation website is down. If you have any information or photos of road closures, please email us at news@wsls.com. To see a list of river levels, click here.
Here is a list of road closures in our region:
- Pittsylvania County
- Officials have reported 20-30 road closures to the National Weather Service. Due to an outage on the VDOT website, they are not able to specify which roads are closed.
- A landslide has been reported on Harbor Drive heading towards Leesville, and officials say numerous trees are blocking the road
- Roanoke
- Bennington at Pike
- Wise Avenue near Indian Rock Village
- 13th St. NE
- Rockingham County
- Salem
- Low Water Bridge at Mill Lane
- E. Riverside from Colorado to Front
- E. Riverside from Apperson to Homestead
- W. Riverside from Front to Eddy
- W. Riverside from Mountain to Kingsmill
- Butt Hollow from Howard to Locust Grove