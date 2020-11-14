‘Azi’: 30 Days of Hope

Lily, who likes to be called “Azi” enjoys being outdoors and physical activities.

She enjoys reading books about history...stating, “Light captivates, transcends and provides a realm of warring ideas, beliefs and tells stories about people and their past.”

Azi is also an avid crafter who likes to draw and journal about her life experiences and enjoys listening to music.

Noting it allows her time to decompress and associate sounds with sights, colors and even taste.

In school, her favorite subjects are economics, psychology, calculus and literature as she aspires to attend college and earn a degree in Physical Therapy and Technology.

Azi would like people to know she is a hard worker, resolute and excited about adoption. Her goal is to become a valued member of the community and the opportunity to give back to those that have poured into her life thus far. She desires strongly to again be part of a family unit.

If you have questions about Azi or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

