Dozens evacuated, one firefighter injured after fire at Days Inn in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of people were evacuated after a fire at a Roanoke hotel Saturday night.

At 11:41 p.m., authorities said Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Orange Ave NE for a fire at a Days Inn.

According to firefighters, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the three-story building and had to go door-to-door to make sure everyone escaped.

10 News was told that during the search, firefighters learned that flames had spread into the walls, so they had to bring more units on the scene.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

Authorities said that all of the residents displaced with be relocated by hotel management.

The fire has since been cleared.