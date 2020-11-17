Roanoke County needs your help to name its newest police officer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new police officer is joining the force in Roanoke County and the department needs your help with a critical step to get him adjusted to his new role.

The 15-week-old Belgian Malinois puppy is training to be a K-9.

It’s pretty rare for K-9s that aren’t bloodhounds to join police departments as puppies, but officers said this will allow them to start training him for the work he’ll be doing immediately.

It will take about 18 months to train him on things like biting, tracking and learning scents for narcotics, but first, he needs a name!

“He’s already very active just like any puppy would. He is taking fast to the work that he is doing. He’s already showing a lot of interest in scent-based activity and biting so he is ready to go,” said Commander Jeffrey Johnson with the Roanoke County Police Department.

The department is taking submissions through Sunday. Click here to add your suggestion.