234 confirmed, pending coronavirus hospitalizations across Roanoke, Lynchburg, New River Valley and Southside regions

ROANOKE, Va. – For the week of Nov. 18, local hospitals are reporting 234 in-patient coronavirus cases with 36 of those cases in intensive care.
Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the VA have teamed up to send out weekly reports on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region they’ve deemed “Near Southwest.”
The “Near Southwest” region includes Alleghany County, Amherst County, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, Campbell County, Covington, Craig County, Danville, Floyd County, Franklin County, Giles County, Henry County, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pittsylvania County, Pulaski County, Radford, Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of hospitalized patients in our area:
Week of Nov. 18
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 208
- ICU patients: 36
- Ventilator patients: 22
- Hospitalized patients under investigation awaiting results: 26
- Total: 234
Week of Nov. 11
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 203
- ICU patients: 38
- Ventilator patients: 18
- Hospitalized patients under investigation awaiting results: 35
- Total: 238
Week of Nov. 4
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients:186
- ICU patients: 40
- Ventilator patients: 22
- Hospitalized patients under investigation awaiting results: 32
- Total: 218
Week of Oct. 20
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 200
- ICU patients: 50
- Ventilator patients: 27
- Hospitalized patients under investigation awaiting results: 46
- Total: 246