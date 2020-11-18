What’s News Today: job fair, COVID testing

The Virginia Department of Health will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing events today. A testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Radford City Health Department. From 3 p.m to 5 p.m., you can get a test at the Armory at Dabney Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge. Pre-registration for this event is recommended.

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic today. Flu shots will be given to those eight years-of-age and older, while supplies last. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christiansburg Middle School.

Virginia Career Works and the Rockbridge area Chamber of Commerce holds a Virtual Job Fair today. You can upload your resume, meet employers and apply for open positions. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

We will get an update on COVID-19 conditions in the New River Valley. Dr. Noelle Bissell from the New River Health District will talk about trends being seen there.

A Virginia Board of Education special committee meet today in Richmond. The Special Committee to Review the Standards of Accreditation will meet this afternoon. At its last meeting, it discussed the changes made to the standards in 2017, looking at the positive, negative and unintended consequences.

UVA’s Medical Center Hour will feature White House Coronavirus Task Force Member, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He will talk about public health and scientific challenges created by COVID-19. Medical Center Hour is the School of Medicine’s weekly forum on medicine an society.