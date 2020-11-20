Town of Vinton sees major economic growth as businesses expand

VINTON, Va. – Despite the pandemic, several businesses are expanding and opening in the Town of Vinton.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has been a staple in Vinton for almost two years, and now it’s getting bigger.

“The million dollar question is, how many more machines are we going to expand to so to answer that is we’re going to 500 machines we’re currently at 150 HHR machines and we’ll be going to 500,” Rosie’s General Manager Ernie Dellaverson said.

The plans were announced to Vinton Town Council earlier this week and would add 18,000 square feet.

Construction is set to start in January and will take about a year.

“With an addition of an entertainment component which is a true stage and bar set up that will hold about a six piece band on there, and bring some entertainment component into what we already have,” Dellaverson said.

But Rosie’s isn’t the only business in Vinton looking to grow. Plans for an expansion for FarmBurguesa in downtown Vinton have also been approved.

Something acting town manager Pete Peters says is a long time coming.

“With their expansion plans to create some outdoor patio space. It’s something that we really lacked in the town was having that outdoor dining experience so that’s really going to expand that opportunity. Acting Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters said.

Town leaders hope all the new and expanding businesses here in Vinton will help the area move forward following the pandemic and bring in more visitors.

“So with all the momentum going into the pandemic it really has helped us kind of survive this time period. And really the activity or hasn’t slowed down too awful much our existing businesses continue to adapt,” Peters said.

Plans for the Dogwood’s expansion have also been discussed.