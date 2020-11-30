Hard-hit nonprofits hoping for donation boost on Giving Tuesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s been an especially trying year for nonprofits, as many are struggling with record low donations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Giving Tuesday is more important than ever before.

Giving Tuesday is typically a big day for organizations to get much-needed funding to continue serving their communities. This year, many are struggling with unprecedented shortfalls.

The United Way in the New River Valley is just one of those hoping to benefit from your generosity on a day dedicated to giving.

“It’s just been busy. We’re seeing a lot more people in need of our services, more people need food and shelter and that’s what United Way is here for and our partner agencies. We’re here to be a place for our community to turn to when a critical need such as a pandemic arises,” said Autumn Waish, philanthropy and donor relations director of the United Way of the New River Valley.

There are many more nonprofits in need of your help on Giving Tuesday.

Click here to find participating organizations.