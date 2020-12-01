Nonprofits are facing an unprecedented need this Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – After record spending on a weekend dedicated to shopping, the focus has now turned to giving.

This Giving Tuesday, local nonprofits are asking for your help more than ever before.

In a challenging year for everyone, nonprofits have been some of the hardest hit. The donations they rely on to survive are down across the board.

For the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, it’s not just about the funding, but the very essence of who they are.

“We miss our volunteers. We miss our families. We want to be able to open back up,” said Shannon Boothe, the organization’s executive director.

The organization that prides itself on being a home away from home for families with children in the hospital is now home to no one.

Boothe said they haven’t been able to have guests since the pandemic began and that they hope to welcome families back soon, but with that comes another hurdle.

“Our expenses for supplies will definitely go up. Our expenses for housekeeping and things like that will definitely go up as we try to maintain a clean atmosphere for our families,” explained Boothe.

She’s not alone in their plea for help this Giving Tuesday.

“Our numbers are growing exponentially,” said Janine Underwood, the executive director of the Bradley Free Clinic.

The clinic is seeing record numbers of patients coming through its doors seeking its services, but the funding to support that demand is struggling to keep up.

“We are the safety net in the community for those who are uninsured and can’t afford to make ends meet so we’re needed now more than ever,” said Underwood.

With more than double the number of patients, the clinic is now starting a $600,000 building campaign to expand and continue helping people in need.

“We don’t have a choice. We’re just seeing, kind of busting at the seams,” Underwood said.

Click here to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

Click here to donate to the Bradley Free Clinic.

Click here to find a list of organizations participating in Giving Tuesday.