Man accused of Bedford Middle School fire competent to stand trial

BEDFORD, Va – Nearly one year after the old Bedford Middle School was set on fire, the suspected arsonist appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Flint is facing two felony charges of arson and burglary.

This broke out on Jan. 23 of this year. During court, the judge ruled that Flint is competent to stand trial.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says the coronavirus pandemic has caused a setback in court-related issues.

“Bedford County has still not had authorization for jury trials here and those have been postponed since March so we attempt and the commonwealth attorney attempts to treat every incarcerated individual as if it’s an emergency hearing,” Nance said.

Flint’s new preliminary trial date is set for Jan. 25 in Bedford County General District Court.