Here’s how you can enter to win Roanoke’s second annual holiday lights contest

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is kicking off its second annual “Deck the House Holiday Lights Contest,” and they want you to take part.

All you have to do is share pictures of your house, yard, or home that you’ve decorated for the holidays.

Each week, there will be a bracket-style faceoff where you can vote for your favorite display.

2020 has been a tough year for a lot of families, so city officials hope this brings neighborhoods together while also spreading a little cheer.

“And we know that we’re not going to turn to 2021 and things automatically be back where they were. So this is a little bit of hope and a little bit of joy that just some strings of lights can do,” said Tiffany Bradbury, community engagement manager for the City of Roanoke.

You have to live in the City of Roanoke to enter and the winner, who will be announced in January, will win a trophy.

