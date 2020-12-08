39ºF

Local News

U.S. Marshals search for man wanted across New River Valley for kidnapping, other charges

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Crime, Pulaski County, Montgomery County, Giles County
Kenneth Younce II is wanted by U.S. Marshals on several charges, including kidnapping and extortion
Kenneth Younce II is wanted by U.S. Marshals on several charges, including kidnapping and extortion (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

U.S. Marshals are searching a man who is wanted throughout the New River Valley.

Authorities say Kenneth Younce II is wanted by U.S. Marshals for failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon, grand larceny and forgery.

Younce is also wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Giles County Sheriff’s Office for two failure to appear for grand larceny of auto charges along with kidnapping, extortion and aggravated assault.

Anyone who has seen Younce is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915.

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: