One displaced after southwest Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been displaced after a fire in southwest Roanoke, according to the city’s Fire-EMS department.

Authorities say crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Roberts Road SW.

When units arrived, they found a home with smoke showing and were able to put out the fire in about 25 minutes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported. The person that was displaced is being helped by the Red Cross.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.