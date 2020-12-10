47ºF

Local News

One displaced after southwest Roanoke fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been displaced after a fire in southwest Roanoke, according to the city’s Fire-EMS department.

Authorities say crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Roberts Road SW.

When units arrived, they found a home with smoke showing and were able to put out the fire in about 25 minutes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported. The person that was displaced is being helped by the Red Cross.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: