The Gauntlet expands locations to help more entrepreneurs during the coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – In an effort to make more entrepreneurs’ dreams come true, the Advancement Foundation is expanding its business competition.

Fourteen more locations, mainly in Bedford County, are on The Gauntlet’s list to help.

The business competition wants to use its resources to rebuild economies again, especially after taking a hit during the pandemic.

“It really helps provide a sense of security which is more important than ever,” the Advancement Foundation President Annette Patterson said.

Some security that Robb Burden, owner of Southern Hills Homebrew Supply, found when he won thousands of dollars a couple of years ago and a lifetime of knowledge from mentors.

“I had never run a business before and so all of those resources are really great especially when you feel like you really don’t know what you are doing,” Burden said.

Patterson said this is not the time for small business owners to worry, but to gain inspiration.

“Don’t just sit on your couch and say ok I’ll wait till this is all over,” she said. “Now is the time. You got all this time on your hands.”

According to Patterson, 20% of The Gauntlet’s recipients have the potential to expand into high-growth industries.

A plan that is on temporary hold for James Oiler, president of Green Earth Naturally, as the pandemic swept in and stopped his business deals with South America.

“Had several things set up. And then the pandemic hit and everything came to a screeching halt,” Oiler said.

However, Oiler has trudged along before by beating the 2008 recession and he says others can make it too.

“The people basically said that was the worse time to start a business then. We made it 12 years now and we’ve done well over those 12 years,” he said.

The Gauntlet will host a virtual meet and greet on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in joining the competition, applications are now open.