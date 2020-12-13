Holiday market in Salem offered unique gift ideas from local vendors

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem hosted a great shopping adventure on Saturday.

The second annual Salem Holiday Market offered unique vendors and holiday art displays at the Salem Civic Center.

With over 100 vendors, organizers worked with the city to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

It was a free event, but people were asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry.

”They really need it, it is a big need for the food pantry with these times so we’re hoping to do more than that,” said one of the organizers.

Last year, the market raised more than 4,000 pounds of food and they hope to raise even more this year.