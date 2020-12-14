What’s News Today: city growth plans, grant money

Shentel crews will begin installing fiber optic lines throughout the city of Lynchburg today. Work will take place on both main roads and in neighborhoods. Most of the work will take place during the day, but some nighttime work may be required. Work will continue for at least the next year.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual discussion with frontline health care workers today. He will hear about their experiences, dealing with the stress and burnout during the pandemic. Kaine will also talk about his effort to pass the Health Care Provider Protection Act, which aims to reduce and prevent suicide among health care professionals.

Salem City Council will meet tonight. Council could vote to spend money on road improvements on East Main Street and for downtown improvements. Members could also approve a bonus for city workers, with full-time employees receiving $1,000 and part-time $500.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss qualified immunity for law enforcement. The county says the General Assembly is considering repealing or revising qualified immunity laws, which protects law enforcement from “frivolous, vengeful and harassing lawsuits.” The board could pass a resolution, opposing any proposed changes.

The Roanoke Planning Commission could adopt the City Plan 2040. The comprehensive plan guides leaders for the next 20 years. The plan’s broad goals include equity and health, as well as transportation and a resilient economy. After receiving input from the community, one idea was to focus on creating complete neighborhoods, with access to housing, retail, food, schools and places of worship. If approved, City Council will take up the issue next week.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet today. The commission will receive reports about the Virginia Retirement System, Economic Development Incentives and special education services in K-12 schools.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. Work will take place on Candlers Mountain Road from Route 460 to the Snow Flex. Traffic will be down to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve.

Shop local in Radford this evening. The Holiday Night Market runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors will set up at Triangle Park with baked goods, crafts and more.

Today is the last day to file for money for college. You can apply for up to $3,000 in tuition from Governor Northam’s Re-employing Virginians Initiative. It provides scholarships to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries, including healthcare, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education.