Officers spend hours at possible barricade scene in Montgomery County to find suspect had already left

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in Montgomery County Tuesday night where they initially said a man barricaded himself inside a house on Peppers Ferry Road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Several law enforcement agencies, including multiple SWAT teams, responded to a scene in Montgomery County Tuesday evening where they initially said a man barricaded himself inside a house on Peppers Ferry Road.

However, the man they were searching for, Bryce Gordon Richards, left the house before police had even arrived, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Richards is wanted for assault and battery charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they believe Richards ran, rather than drove away from the house because he doesn’t have a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s not clear if Richards had a weapon on him, but it doesn’t consider him to be a threat to the public at this time.

Officers first responded at around 4 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m.

Virginia State Police was at the scene along with the Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.