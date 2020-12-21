Project Rebuild provides job training, second chance to young adults in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – On Monday morning, 18-year-old Taveon Scott took a big step toward his future.

“I’m very proud of myself,” said Scott.

Scott is one of six people in the first Project Rebuild class that graduated on Monday.

He wants to be an electrician and thanks to the new job-readiness program, he’s on his way.

“From a young age, I’ve always been interested in technology and stuff like that, so it’d be nice to actually work with it,” said Scott.

The City of Danville partnered with Danville Community College (DCC) to start Project Rebuild.

The program gives 18 to 25-year-olds training to learn the basics for jobs in the construction, electrical or plumbing field, at no cost.

They don’t even need a GED or a high school diploma.

The program is an extension of the city’s Project Imagine, which gives at-risk teens a job to keep them off the streets and away from gangs.

Danville’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator Robert David said Project Rebuild is a second chance.

“You have a pathway to success and hope. And there’s nothing more powerful than hope,” said David.

After graduating from the 10-day course, students can either get a job, an apprenticeship or go back to DCC to further their education.

Instructor Tara Bailey said she’s proud of how far her students have come.

“It was incredibly satisfying seeing someone who is not really sure about this, not really sure if they want to go into construction, blossom into thinking that, ‘this is something I really ant to do. This is something I can make money on, something I can make a career on,’” said Bailey.

Creating a foundation to rebuild their lives and their community.

“It allows us to come up from the community, like children from the community, and start our lives young so that we can rebuild the community for the next generation,” said Scott.