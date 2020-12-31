Businesses at Lynchburg shopping center forced to close for building demolition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Businesses inside a Lynchburg shopping center are being forced to close their doors.

Store owners at The Village Courts, located on Boonsboro Road, told 10 News they have to move because the two-story complex is being demolished.

We’re told it’s to create more parking spaces for the neighboring Kroger grocery store.

“It’s [a real] shock because, during the pandemic, the business is already losing a lot of income,” said Macy Nguyen, manager of the Mahalo Nail Salon.

“With the pandemic and everything that’s going on this year, it’s very difficult. But luckily we found a new place,” said Manuel Cortes, manager of the Mi Patron Mexican Restaurant.

Mi Patron will move Dec 31, while Mahalo Nails will close Jan 10. They’re hoping to move into another Lynchburg shopping center.

There’s no word yet on when The Village Courts building will be demolished.