Don’t trash it: Your Christmas tree could be replanted at a Blacksburg park

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The end of Christmas doesn’t have to mean the end of your Christmas tree.

If you have a live tree that still has a root ball at the bottom, then your tree may be eligible to be replanted in one of Blacksburg’s parks.

With more than 500 acres of park space available, your tree could be the next resident.

In the past 20 years, Blacksburg has collected about 30 trees.

You can spot a line of them growing near Nellies Cave Park.

“You enjoyed it for the holidays,” said Blacksburg Parks and Recreation director Dean Crane. “It’s a living creature. It’s going to be put out at the park. It grows for years and years and years. And it really is a nice way to give back to the parks.”

If you want to make an appointment to have your tree picked up, you can call Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department at 540-443-1100.