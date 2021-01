ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating an incident that left one injured and another arrested in Grandin Saturday afternoon.

An officer on the scene told 10 News that a person was stabbed inside of the Grandin Village Apartments on 1700 Grandin Road around 2:40 p.m.

Police said one person is arrested.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.