How to set goals and see them through, despite the pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As families head back to school and work after the holiday break, it’s time to start thinking about new year’s resolutions.

It can be a challenge finding the motivation to set goals in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic ruined the goals you set in 2020.

A licensed professional counselor at Thriveworks in Lynchburg, Carson Winston, shared a few suggestions on how to get the ball rolling.

It may seem obvious, but Winston recommends you start this goal-setting process by having a positive outlook on 2021 instead of assuming the same doom and gloom of 2020.

Another pointer, focus on what’s realistic to accomplish during a pandemic and consider what you do and don’t have control over.

“This coming year is extremely important for people to set goals more than ever just to give them that sense of control and sense of autonomy in this uncontrollable crazy world that we’re living in right now,” said Winston.

The pandemic doesn’t have to cancel all your goals. In fact, Winston proposes taking a look back at 2020 experiences, good or bad, could help you decide what goals to take on in 2021.

“I think reflecting back on your experience, what worked for you last year, what didn’t, maybe your anxiety is up this year. Let’s look at that what can we do to kind of hone in on that. Maybe you want to do some mindfulness type things or meditation,” said Winston.

She even suggests getting a little creative with your goals and come up with back up plans on how you’re going to achieve that goal, given the pandemic and guidelines continuing to change.

For example, the popular new year resolution of traveling more isn’t realistic right now because of the rise in coronavirus cases and health and safety restrictions. Exploring the town or city where you live in new ways is a more realistic approach.

When it comes to a goal like going to the gym more, be prepared to workout at home or outside as a back-up plans in case your gym closes again due to restrictions or multiple positive coronavirus cases.

Thriveworks Lynchburg emphasizes to be kind to yourself when it comes to resolutions, you can always start again.