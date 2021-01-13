Lynchburg Boys & Girls Club’s Resolution Run sets goals beyond the distance

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Kick off those New Year resolutions, lace up your gym shoes and start Martin Luther King Jr. weekend off on the right foot — by giving back.

The 11th annual Resolution Run is virtual this year, which means you can complete your two-mile run or walk from anywhere. It’s the kick-off to the Boys and Girls Club’s Healthy Life Choices programming.

Every year the run features a theme. One year, it was bullying prevention and the kids signed an anti-bullying pledge.

For 2021, the theme and resolution is creating an environment of equity, justice and inclusion. A fitting topic for a virtual event that starts Saturday Jan. 16 and goes until Monday Jan. 18, the holiday that celebrates the life and legacy of the late Dr. King.

“I think without the club, other than home, there hasn’t really been a place for them to have this conversation. They may not be able to have it within the community, but we can give them a way to have it with the community by coming together obviously virtually,” said Kayla Fuqua, director of development and marketing for Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg.

Fuqua said the club is supposed to be that safe place for kids to express what they’re experiencing and how they feel and they already have.

The run is meant to help people stay on track for their New Year fitness goals but it also sparks community reflection.

“What we want the community to do is take that back with us. How are we not just creating a safe environment in the club but creating a safe environment outside our walls because that’s where they’re (club members) experiencing difficulty and you know that’s where they’re expressing that need for help and support,” said Fuqua.

Since the Resolution Run is virtual the club hopes people will participate in the selfie challenge while running or walking so the kids can see how many people are supporting them.

Click here to register.