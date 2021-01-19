Political experts weigh in on impacts of Donald Trump’s presidency

ROANOKE, Va. – As President-elect Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration, President Donald Trump is serving his last full day in office.

Political experts believe Trump’s presidency will impact the nation for years to come.

“The legacy that he brought to the White House is something that is not going to go away soon. It’s going to affect the way that many people think about politics in the United States,” said Virginia Tech political science professor Chad Hankinson.

Trump, the first single-term president since 1993, will likely be remembered most for his actions in the last year of his presidency, according to political experts like Hankinson.

“You know, the things that he’s done in...just the last couple months, you know, really leave us with a lot of questions about how...this is going to affect future presidential administrations,” Hankinson said.

One lasting impact of the Trump administration is the Supreme Court.

Three of the nine sitting judges were nominated by Trump.

“Four years later, one-third of the Supreme Court has been appointed by Donald Trump. That’s something that could very much outlast him,” said J. Miles Coleman with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

One major question on the minds of many Republicans is the lasting impact Trump has had on the party, with the possibility of Trump running for president again in 2024.

“Do they kind of take a turn away from Trump and try to get back you know to a more, you know, moderate base of voters, or do they continue to do things that are going to appeal to a more conservative Trump voter?” Hankinson said.

But Coleman said Trump can’t be entirely blamed for today’s tough political climate.

“We’ve been on this track for a while, in terms of being a very polarized, divided country, so we’ll see how that how that holds up under a more quote/unquote “normal” president,” Coleman said.

And as all eyes are on Washington, D.C. for Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, political experts are waiting to see how the current political climate may impact the presidential transition of power.