Lynchburg’s Crafters Gallery reopens after March closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the first time since March, Lynchburg Community Market’s Crafter’s Gallery reopened its doors earlier this month.

The Crafters Gallery is in the building behind the city’s farmers market and features the work of local artisans all year long.

While that isn’t changing, expect your experience to be a little different compared to past years.

Be prepared to wear your mask once you’re inside and you’ll also see a sanitation station.

Also, there are now fewer crafters to allow both shoppers and vendors more room to social distance.

Assistant market manager Darrius Slaughter told 10 News that the vendors who didn’t return found success in online sales before the gallery reopened.

During expected busy days certain rows in the gallery will be closed to avoid congestion.

Shirley Carwile sews aprons, doll apparel, kitchen accessories and most recently, face masks for both adults and dolls as a hobby. She’s had a booth at the Crafters Gallery for more than 30 years and couldn’t wait for the return.

“Mostly for the people, I’m a people person and customers mean a lot to me. They talk to you and I’ve missed them, really missed my customers,” said Carwile.

The gallery also has a kiosk to purchase gift cards to Downtown Lynchburg businesses.

The Lynchburg Community Market also has permanent vendors like bakeries and cafes and a seafood market is in the works right now.