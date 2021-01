Gleaning for the World says a ‘Sweet Thank You’ today through Friday. The organization will set up at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The organization will give away sweet treats as a way of saying thank you for supporting them over the last 22 years.

The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission will meet today. The commission will discuss upgrade its parking system. The meeting takes place at 1 p.m. via Zoom.