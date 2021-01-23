Omni Homestead allowing guests to go snow tubing after dark

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Grab your winter gear and get ready to hit the slopes at night.

The Omni Homestead is keeping its tubing park open until after dark for Tubing, Brews and BBQ.

The resort announced that every Saturday until the end of February, they’ll turn on the lights and the tubing slopes will stay open until 6:30 p.m.

Staff said they tried this out earlier this month and it was a huge hit with guests.

“Guests who have come for tubing in the past it’s always been during the daylight hours and now with the evening hours we’re able to turn the lights on, it’s a little bit different experience, a little bit more fun and just really kind of a great way to end the day,” said Lynn Swann from Omni Homestead.

After the slopes close, you can head inside to Kobers at the Mountain Lodge for BBQ and regional brews until 7:30 p.m.