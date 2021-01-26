Roanoke police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Alex Trail was last seen at his home in Northeast Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police need your help locating missing a 16-year-old boy.

Hunter Trail, who goes by Alex, was last seen at his home in the 4700 block of Long Acre Drive NE

At the time, he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and tennis shoes.

Although police do not believe he’s in danger, due to his age, authorities would like to get him home to his family as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about where Alex may be is asked to call 911.

Below is the location where Alex was last seen: