A three-vehicle crash has closed northbound Catawba Valley Drive at Bradshaw Road in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities said there were injuries, but didn’t clarify how many people were hurt.

As of 9 a.m., police said traffic is being diverted onto Carvins Cove Road. The southbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive and Bradshaw Road are open.

