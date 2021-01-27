Martinsville City Council receives update on town reversion plan

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – On Tuesday evening Martinsville City Council received the latest update on its plan to revert to a town and join Henry County.

It’s a move that’s been on the city’s radar for quite some time following the beginning of its decline a few decades ago.

At this point, Henry County officials said the county won’t fight the plan, but they don’t like the current revision. They want a say in what the next one looks like.

If the city and county are unable to agree, they’ll go before a panel of three judges to decide.

The city is eying a July 2022 completion date and said public meetings will be scheduled in the coming time.