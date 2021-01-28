Debate continues over future of Washington and Lee’s name

LEXINGTON, Va – More and more alumni of Washington and Lee University are calling for a new name for the commonwealth’s second-oldest college.

In its nearly 300 year existence, Washington and Lee University has had many different names.

The university began considering the name change late last year.

“I think that changing the name of the school is an important step in helping to make the campus of more diverse and welcoming environment,” Washington and Lee University Alumni Betsy Green said.

Alumni members of the group The Generals Redoubt remain committed to preserving the college’s namesakes.

“George Washington and Robert E. Lee had been critical to the success of our university through the years, and we can continue to attract a diverse population, and still retain the names,” Neely Young with The General’s Redoubt said.

Both sides of the debate say at the end of the day they want what’s best for the institution so many alumni and students call their second home.

The university has not said when a decision would be made about the potential change.