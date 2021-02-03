Do you have Super Bowl plans? Health expert says to think twice

Super Bowl Sunday is coming up. If you were hoping to catch the game and enjoy some food with friends, a local health expert wants you to think twice.

Gathering for a Super Bowl party can spread COVID-19.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Valley Health District, says if the weather’s nice, people could celebrate the Super Bowl outdoors as long as there’s enough space to spread out and people wear masks.

“I know that the masking is problematic if people want to share their chicken wings and their nachos and their chips and dip, so that’s where spreading out really is critical,” said Bissell.

She said a virtual celebration is the safest.

“An event like Super Bowl could definitely turn into an event where we would see a cluster of cases resulting from that,” said Bissell. “It’s no different than any other kind of social function or social gathering.”