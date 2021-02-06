Advocacy group aims to end involuntary homelessness by 2035

Ending involuntary homelessness by 2035 is the goal for one advocacy group.

On Friday, researchers focused on the factors that go into homelessness, particularly for children.

They recommend extending foster care for kids up to 21 years old, which has been proven to have better outcomes.

“So it’s associated with increased employment and earnings. It’s associated with increased secondary educational attainment. It’s associated with prevention of early pregnancy and parenthood,” said Dr. Amy Dworsky with the University of Chicago.

According to the group, Times for Homes, a fifth of children live in poverty in America.