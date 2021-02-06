Calfee Park changes team name to the Pulaski River Turtles

PULASKI, Va. – Calfee Park is debuting a new team name called the Pulaski River Turtles.

The rebranding is all a part of the restructured Appalachian league.

It includes wood-bat play and is no longer directly affiliated with major league baseball.

During Friday’s virtual briefing, organizers also explained how the local community impacted their decision.

“I’m here at the iconic Hiwassee Trestle located along the New River trail, I’ve chosen this location because we’ve chosen to celebrate the heritage of the new river with our new brand, we also wanted a brand the entire fan base can relate to, especially the youngest among us,” said JW Martin, Calfee Park General Manager.

Season tickets for the River Turtles are on sale now while individual tickets will go on sale in the spring.