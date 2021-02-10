Radford mayor celebrates Black History Month through Facebook posts

RADFORD, Va – Radford Mayor David Horton wanted to do something special for Black History Month, so he got in touch with his community in the fastest way he could, through Facebook.

“It provides an avenue for conversation for people to share their memories, their stories and to connect over wonderful people who’ve done so many wonderful things in our community,” Radford Mayor David Horton said.

Every day this month, he has honored African American teachers, civic leaders, and community members who have made the city what it is today, including Sarah Carter, “My family has been here since slavery, my mother’s father’s people have been here since 1792.”

Carter was born and raised not far from the Glencoe Museum. She said there is no better place in the city to discuss its rich and complicated history.

“African Americans have a rather than unique history a reference and a lot of African Americans have made very very positive spots in Radford to help,” Carter said.

Ad

Carter said the posts have started important conversations for the community about representation and inclusion.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 Today in #radfordblackhistory we feature one of the greatest athletes in Radford High School... Posted by David Horton on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

“I consider it pretty interesting that Mayor Horton thought enough to include African American history. I think with all that has been happening the African Americans need that bit of a lift up,” Carter said.

Horton said the posts have gotten responses from people all over the world. He said it’s an easy and important way to share the messages of the people whose impacts can still be felt all over the city every day.