Shining a light on Montgomery County minority and women-owned businesses

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has released a new directory to help minority and women entrepreneurs.

Based on the chamber’s expenditure data last year, 40%of funding went to small businesses while only 8% of that small businesses funding went to minority-owned businesses.

Now the county is calling on large businesses and customers to show more support this year with their dollars.

“Our job is to promote support and grow businesses in this community,” said Sharon Scott, the chamber’s executive director. “And if we can’t find them, then we really can’t grow them.”

If you want to join the directory, you must fill out the form.

Chamber membership is required but there are some scholarships available to help pay for the fees.

To be included in the 2021 Annual Manual, the form must be completed by Feb. 15.

Ad

Any submissions after that deadline will be added to the online directory.