Surveillance image of the person Roanoke Police said was involved in a robbery on Dec. 15, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are asking for your help identifying a man they say was involved in a robbery that happened in December 2020.

Authorities said the theft happened at a business in the 3900 block of Melrose Ave NW on Dec. 15.

According to police, the man was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Haley at 540-853-5617.