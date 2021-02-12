Rocky Mount finds partner to run Harvester Performance Center

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has a new venue operator with a local connection.

The town announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Charlotte-based Midwood Entertainment to run the venue after the retirement of longtime Harvester general manager Gary Jackson.

Midwood Entertainment is owned by Micah Davidson, who was born and raised in Roanoke.

Davidson said he is already planning outdoor shows across the street from the Harvester at the Franklin County Farmers Market company and believes the Harvester has the potential to attract acts of all genres to Rocky Mount.

“I think we should always be looking to progress and move forward,” Davidson said. I’m hoping to get it back to its normal glory. I want to produce shows and get artists who would normally not play in that style of venue and build on the legacy Gary left behind.”

Rocky Mount is still searching for a new general manager for the Harvester. Jackson had served in the role since the venue’s opening day in 2014 until his retirement last week.

Midwood Entertainment also operates the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York, Pennsylvania.