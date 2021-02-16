Thousands in Southside wait in the dark for power to be restored

CHATHAM, Va. – Hundreds of families in Pittsylvania County are looking for warmth as crews struggle to restore power quickly.

Holly Griffin, who lives in Danville, struggles to keep her house warm with a generator.

Living with a disabled veteran, Griffin said her friend is a nervous wreck, worrying about how long their refrigerator will be out of commission.

“That’s a big stress on him because he’s on disability from the VA and that’s all he gets,” she said. “Finding money to replace those things. I don’t know what we are going to do.”

But crews are working around the clock trying to restore power quickly.

However, with heavy ice in some areas, Austin Stewart, an electrical worker with Lee Electrical Construction in North Carolina, said the job is just too dangerous.

“While we’re cutting the limbs, trees are falling around us and cracking,” Stewart said. “So it’s almost like a warzone down there. Looking around where the trees have come over so far.”

Near the Chatham Rescue Squad, crews work for hours to clear the broken trees and downed power lines as it blocks the road.

Though fire departments are opening their doors for a limited time, the rescue squad is keeping their doors open all day to keep residents warm.

“We’re probably missing folks. But it’s hard for us to go out and do a door to door,” Jeff Chitwood, a paramedic with Chatham Rescue said.

The rescue squad brought in extra pillows, blankets and food to accommodate people who made need to charge their devices or stay warm.