Campbell County residents file complaints about solar farm construction

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County residents have filed complaints saying that construction crews are damaging roadways near a new solar farm.

The farm sits on about 1,200 acres near Altavista and it’s owned by DEPCOM Power, an Arizona-based engineering and construction company.

The construction is deteriorating parts of Leesville Road, according to those who live nearby.

Brian Stokes, the county’s environmental manager, said they’ve issued nearly two dozen violations and seven stop-work orders.

“They are at various states of completing the corrective actions in order to get those stop-work orders released,” said Stokes.

He told 10 News county officials are monitoring the conditions several times a week.

Full statement from DEPCOM Power:

“As the contracted engineering and construction firm for the Altavista Solar plant, DEPCOM Power is fully committed to being a good neighbor and community partner.

DEPCOM has gone above and beyond to implement stringent, best practice protocols, including but not limited to tire wash stations, pads to remove debris from tires at the site entrance/exits and routine street sweeping of any debris. Measures to reduce non-essential car traffic have also been implemented, and DEPCOM continues to build and maintain the site in accordance with all local permitting regulations.

Building clean, low-cost solar power and empowering communities by hiring local and buying local remains a core value of the company. Currently the project employs more than 200 local workers and has supported nearly 20 local businesses, contracting for services to help build the solar project. DEPCOM Power supports local charities through meaningful donations supporting veterans, education and the impoverished, including donations to local organizations such as the Able Forces Foundation, Mercy House, Building Goodness and DEPCOM G.I.V.E.S, a non-profit charitable organization.

We remain committed to upholding the highest operating standards for the benefit of our partners, customers, community members, and the environment.”