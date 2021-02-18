Expert say 1 in 3 adults struggle to get sufficient amount of sleep

Getting enough sleep is vital for overall health, but experts say a significant number of Americans are falling short.

In fact, that number shows about 1 in 3 adults are struggling to get a consistent 6 hours of sleep.

Many are actually getting less than that each night.

One sleep expert says the biggest mistake people make is not allowing enough buffer time between activities and bedtime.

“We really want that last hour or so before you want to fall asleep to be a great wind-down period, to be as restful as possible and really cue the brain and body we’re powering down, and that allows sleep to come more fully and take hold more easily,” said Kelly O’Brien, certified health and wellness coach.

She says you need to send physical messages to the brain that it’s time to switch gears.